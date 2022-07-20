Best Vets in Jacksonville
Looking for the best vets in Jacksonville? We analyzed data from Google’s business listings to determine the best veterinary clinic in Jacksonville, based on client reviews and star ratings. Every veterinary clinic on our list has at least 100 reviews on Google and a star rating of 4.8 or higher.
Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital
Owned by Dr. Michal Anne Harris, this two veterinarian small animal practice is a leading competitor when it comes to modern veterinary care for cats and dogs. Their Macclenny location offers routine veterinary care as well as specialty services including CT imaging, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and in house diagnostics. Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital offers transparent pricing on wellness services as well as convenient wellness packages and affordable payment options including pet insurance, CareCredit, and Scratchpay.
Address
884 South Sixth Street
Macclenny, FL 32063, US
Contact Info
Call 904-259-2200
Birch Island Veterinary Center
Birch Island Veterinary Center is a mixed animal practice offering a full range of veterinary services for dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small mammals. Their state of the art facility offers pet parents a one stop shop for all their petcare related needs including veterinary care, boarding, daycare, and grooming. This practice strives to offer pets a low stress veterinary visit with separate dog and cat treatment areas and implementation of low stress patient handling techniques. Pet owners on vacation can have peace of mind knowing their animal is in good hands while they’re away as this clinic offers 24/7 webcam access in their boarding facility.
Address
14485 Philips Highway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Contact info
Call 904-717-6840
Full Circle Animal Hospital
This locally owned and operated small animal practice first opened their doors in 2011 and has since renovated their facility to provide the highest quality veterinary care to cats and dogs in Nassau, FL and surrounding areas. Full Circle Animal Hospital offers a full range of traditional veterinary services including annual exams and wellness visits, diagnostics, surgery, dentistry, end of life care, and emergency services. Their PetDesk mobile application makes it easy for pet parents to access pet medical records, chat with clinic staff, and schedule appointments or follow up care for their pet.
Address
450119 State Road 200
Callahan, FL 32011
Contact info
Call 904-879-1025
Claws and Paws Animal Clinic
This two doctor small animal practice provides a full range of traditional veterinary services including wellness exams, surgery, dentistry, diagnostics, and more. Each Monday, Claws and Paws Animal Clinic operates on a walk in basis only and clients can receive a discounted exam fee without an appointment. In addition to in house services, this practice also offers telemedicine consultations for pet parents on a tight schedule.
Address
3364 County Road 220
Middleburg, FL 32068
Contact info
Call 904-413-7878
[email protected]
Monument Road Animal Hospital
Accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). Monument Road Animal Hospital offers the latest cutting edge technology in veterinary medical care for both cats and dogs. In addition to providing a full range of traditional veterinary services, this practice also offers advanced pain management services including stem cell treatment and laser therapy. Clients can download their mobile application to stay on top of their pet’s medical care, chat with team members, and schedule veterinary appointments.
Address
1238 Monument Road
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Contact info
Call 904-721-2119
[email protected]
Website
https://www.mrah.net/
Cedar Hills Animal Hospital
Led by Dr. Acree and his team of knowledgeable support staff, this small animal practice strives to provide pet parents with compassionate, comprehensive veterinary care for cats and dogs in the community. For more than 30 years, Cedar Hills Animal Hospital has been providing pet care services including wellness exams, dentistry, surgery, diagnostics, sick visits, end of life care, and more. This practice strives to provide pet parents with a variety of client education services as well as open honest communication.
Address
3603 Blanding Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Contact info
Call 904-772-8000
Website
None
Hidden Hills Animal Hospital
Since 1983, Hidden Hills Animal Hospital has been providing veterinary services to dogs, cats, birds, exotics, and pocket pets in the Jacksonville area. Their team of three full time veterinarians have more than 70 years of combined experience in animal care and offer a variety of services including annual exams and wellness visits, preventive care, dentistry, surgery, dermatology, diagnostics, and more. In addition to medical services, this practice also offers pet boarding services for both cats and dogs.
Address
12134 Fort Caroline Road
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Contact info
Call 904-641-3384
Website
https://www.hhahvets.com/
Beaches Animal Clinic
For more than 60 years, this small animal practice has been providing veterinary services to dogs and cats in the Jacksonville areas. Their team of trusted medical staff are highly trained to bring pet parents the latest in veterinary medicine with specialty services including urgent care, internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, cardiology, pain management, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to traditional veterinary services, Beaches Animal Clinic also offers holistic treatment options such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, behavioral counseling, and grief counseling for clients.
Address
937 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Contact info
Call 904-246-2045
Kings Trail Animal Hospital
Led by Dr. Chris Erdman, the team at Kings Trail Animal Hospital strives to nurture the human animal bond between pet owners and their animals at this neighborhood small animal clinic. As a Certified Cat Friendly practice, the team members at this practice are trained in low stress handling with an emphasis on patient comfort and pain management while offering the latest treatment options for their feline patients. Available services at this practice include wellness exams and preventive care, dental care, surgery, diagnostics, pet boarding, and more.
Address
8131 Old Kings Road S,
Jacksonville, Florida, 32217
Contact info
Call (904) 731-8410
[email protected]
Timuquana Animal Hospital
For nearly 40 years, this full service small animal hospital has been providing veterinary care to both cats and dogs. With two full time veterinarians on staff, Timuquana Animal Hospital is always able to accept patient emergencies in addition to regularly scheduled appointments for general wellness care, surgery, and dentistry. Clients can refill pet medications, prescriptions diets, and more through their convenient online pharmacy and store.
Address
5273 Timuquana Road
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Contact info
Call 904-779-0311
Fort Caroline Animal Clinic
Fort Caroline Animal Clinic has been providing comprehensive veterinary care for dogs and cats in the Jacksonville area for over 40 years. Their team of three full time veterinarians and support staff offer a full range of veterinary services for all stages of life including wellness exams, dental care, surgery, geriatric and hospice care, and more. New pet parents can schedule a “happy visit” where their pet will have a chance to become accustomed to all the sights, smells, and sounds of the veterinary hospital to make subsequent visits as stress free as possible for pets, their parents, and the veterinary team.
Address
5844 Fort Caroline Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Contact info
Call 904-744-1100
[email protected]
Southside Animal Clinic
Since 1964, pet parents have trusted Southside Animal Clinic with the care of their cats and dogs. This small animal practice focuses on routine veterinary medicine and preventive care including annual exams, dentistry, surgery, nutritional counseling, behavioral consultation, pain management, and more. In addition to medical care, this clinic also has an onsite pet resort offering daycare and short and long term pet boarding featuring indoor and outdoor play areas for dogs with water toys on hot summer days.
Address
100 Arlington Road S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Contact info
Call 904-721-3500
Cole Veterinary Clinic
This family owned and operated small animal clinic strives to provide pet parents with the latest in veterinary technology by providing comprehensive coverage for cats and dogs. Led by two full time veterinarians, their friendly and knowledgeable team focuses on individualized patient care with services including annual exams and wellness care, dentistry, surgery, diagnostics, end of life care, and more. Cole Veterinary Clinic offers onsite pet boarding for pet parents to have peace of mind knowing their animal is well cared for while they are away.
Address
319 3rd Street S
Jacksonville Beach FL, 32250
Contact info
Call 904-853-6100
Companion Animal Hospital of North Florida
Companion Animal Hospital of North Florida is a full service small animal clinic offering routine veterinary care as well as onsite boarding and grooming services.This locally owned and operated clinic offers a wide range of services including wellness exams and preventive care, surgery, dentistry, diagnostics, specialty referrals, boarding, and grooming. New clients can receive their pet’s first exam for free and busy pet parents can take advantage of this hospital’s extended Saturday hours and enjoy easy access to their pet’s medical care through the hospital’s mobile PetDesk application.
Address
6003 Philips Highway
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Contact info
Call 904-733-4080
Website
https://www.cahnf.com/
San Jose Beauclerc Animal Hospital
Established in 1973, this companion animal clinic has been providing veterinary services for cats and dogs for nearly 50 years. Owned by Dr. Grant McMillian, this neighborhood clinic strives to provide pet parents with the most up to date information regarding their pet’s medical care and provides services including wellness visits, surgery, dental care, nutritional counseling, end of life care, and more. In addition to a full range of traditional services, this clinic also offers specialist referrals, oncology services, pet boarding, and puppy training classes and behavioral management consultations.
Address
9319 San Jose Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida, 32257
Contact info
Call 904-733-5022
[email protected]
Website
https://sjbah.vet/