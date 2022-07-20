At www.onevet.ai, we only endorse brands and products that meet the highest safety and efficacy standards. Our team rigorously evaluates ingredients, fact-checks health claims, and ensures brands operate with integrity. We’re committed to providing you with trusted recommendations for your pets’ health and wellness. Learn more about our vetting process here. Your confidence in our recommendations is our priority.

Looking for the best vets in Jacksonville? We analyzed data from Google’s business listings to determine the best veterinary clinic in Jacksonville, based on client reviews and star ratings. Every veterinary clinic on our list has at least 100 reviews on Google and a star rating of 4.8 or higher.

Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital Owned by Dr. Michal Anne Harris, this two veterinarian small animal practice is a leading competitor when it comes to modern veterinary care for cats and dogs. Their Macclenny location offers routine veterinary care as well as specialty services including CT imaging, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and in house diagnostics. Sixth Street Veterinary Hospital offers transparent pricing on wellness services as well as convenient wellness packages and affordable payment options including pet insurance, CareCredit, and Scratchpay. Address

884 South Sixth Street

Macclenny, FL 32063, US Contact Info

Call 904-259-2200 Website

https://www.sixthstreetvet.com/

Birch Island Veterinary Center Birch Island Veterinary Center is a mixed animal practice offering a full range of veterinary services for dogs, cats, rabbits, and other small mammals. Their state of the art facility offers pet parents a one stop shop for all their petcare related needs including veterinary care, boarding, daycare, and grooming. This practice strives to offer pets a low stress veterinary visit with separate dog and cat treatment areas and implementation of low stress patient handling techniques. Pet owners on vacation can have peace of mind knowing their animal is in good hands while they’re away as this clinic offers 24/7 webcam access in their boarding facility. Address

14485 Philips Highway

Jacksonville, FL 32256 Contact info

Call 904-717-6840 Website

https://www.birchislandvet.com/

Full Circle Animal Hospital This locally owned and operated small animal practice first opened their doors in 2011 and has since renovated their facility to provide the highest quality veterinary care to cats and dogs in Nassau, FL and surrounding areas. Full Circle Animal Hospital offers a full range of traditional veterinary services including annual exams and wellness visits, diagnostics, surgery, dentistry, end of life care, and emergency services. Their PetDesk mobile application makes it easy for pet parents to access pet medical records, chat with clinic staff, and schedule appointments or follow up care for their pet. Address

450119 State Road 200

Callahan, FL 32011 Contact info

Call 904-879-1025 Website

https://www.fullcircleah.org/

Claws and Paws Animal Clinic This two doctor small animal practice provides a full range of traditional veterinary services including wellness exams, surgery, dentistry, diagnostics, and more. Each Monday, Claws and Paws Animal Clinic operates on a walk in basis only and clients can receive a discounted exam fee without an appointment. In addition to in house services, this practice also offers telemedicine consultations for pet parents on a tight schedule. Address

3364 County Road 220

Middleburg, FL 32068 Contact info

Call 904-413-7878

[email protected] Website

https://www.clawsnpawsanimalclinic.com/

Monument Road Animal Hospital Accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). Monument Road Animal Hospital offers the latest cutting edge technology in veterinary medical care for both cats and dogs. In addition to providing a full range of traditional veterinary services, this practice also offers advanced pain management services including stem cell treatment and laser therapy. Clients can download their mobile application to stay on top of their pet’s medical care, chat with team members, and schedule veterinary appointments. Address

1238 Monument Road

Jacksonville, FL 32225 Contact info

Call 904-721-2119

[email protected] Website

https://www.mrah.net/

Cedar Hills Animal Hospital Led by Dr. Acree and his team of knowledgeable support staff, this small animal practice strives to provide pet parents with compassionate, comprehensive veterinary care for cats and dogs in the community. For more than 30 years, Cedar Hills Animal Hospital has been providing pet care services including wellness exams, dentistry, surgery, diagnostics, sick visits, end of life care, and more. This practice strives to provide pet parents with a variety of client education services as well as open honest communication. Address

3603 Blanding Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32210 Contact info

Call 904-772-8000 Website

None

Hidden Hills Animal Hospital Since 1983, Hidden Hills Animal Hospital has been providing veterinary services to dogs, cats, birds, exotics, and pocket pets in the Jacksonville area. Their team of three full time veterinarians have more than 70 years of combined experience in animal care and offer a variety of services including annual exams and wellness visits, preventive care, dentistry, surgery, dermatology, diagnostics, and more. In addition to medical services, this practice also offers pet boarding services for both cats and dogs. Address

12134 Fort Caroline Road

Jacksonville, FL 32225 Contact info

Call 904-641-3384 Website

https://www.hhahvets.com/

Beaches Animal Clinic For more than 60 years, this small animal practice has been providing veterinary services to dogs and cats in the Jacksonville areas. Their team of trusted medical staff are highly trained to bring pet parents the latest in veterinary medicine with specialty services including urgent care, internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, cardiology, pain management, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to traditional veterinary services, Beaches Animal Clinic also offers holistic treatment options such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, behavioral counseling, and grief counseling for clients. Address

937 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Contact info

Call 904-246-2045 Website

https://beachesanimalclinic.com/

Kings Trail Animal Hospital Led by Dr. Chris Erdman, the team at Kings Trail Animal Hospital strives to nurture the human animal bond between pet owners and their animals at this neighborhood small animal clinic. As a Certified Cat Friendly practice, the team members at this practice are trained in low stress handling with an emphasis on patient comfort and pain management while offering the latest treatment options for their feline patients. Available services at this practice include wellness exams and preventive care, dental care, surgery, diagnostics, pet boarding, and more. Address

8131 Old Kings Road S,

Jacksonville, Florida, 32217 Contact info

Call (904) 731-8410

[email protected] Website

https://www.kingstrailanimalhospital.com/

Timuquana Animal Hospital For nearly 40 years, this full service small animal hospital has been providing veterinary care to both cats and dogs. With two full time veterinarians on staff, Timuquana Animal Hospital is always able to accept patient emergencies in addition to regularly scheduled appointments for general wellness care, surgery, and dentistry. Clients can refill pet medications, prescriptions diets, and more through their convenient online pharmacy and store. Address

5273 Timuquana Road

Jacksonville, FL 32210 Contact info

Call 904-779-0311 Website

https://timuquanaanimalhospital.com/

Fort Caroline Animal Clinic Fort Caroline Animal Clinic has been providing comprehensive veterinary care for dogs and cats in the Jacksonville area for over 40 years. Their team of three full time veterinarians and support staff offer a full range of veterinary services for all stages of life including wellness exams, dental care, surgery, geriatric and hospice care, and more. New pet parents can schedule a “happy visit” where their pet will have a chance to become accustomed to all the sights, smells, and sounds of the veterinary hospital to make subsequent visits as stress free as possible for pets, their parents, and the veterinary team. Address

5844 Fort Caroline Road

Jacksonville, FL 32277 Contact info

Call 904-744-1100

[email protected] Website

https://fortcarolineanimalclinic.com/

Southside Animal Clinic

Since 1964, pet parents have trusted Southside Animal Clinic with the care of their cats and dogs. This small animal practice focuses on routine veterinary medicine and preventive care including annual exams, dentistry, surgery, nutritional counseling, behavioral consultation, pain management, and more. In addition to medical care, this clinic also has an onsite pet resort offering daycare and short and long term pet boarding featuring indoor and outdoor play areas for dogs with water toys on hot summer days. Address

100 Arlington Road S

Jacksonville, FL 32216 Contact info

Call 904-721-3500 Website

https://www.southsideanimalclinic.com/

Cole Veterinary Clinic This family owned and operated small animal clinic strives to provide pet parents with the latest in veterinary technology by providing comprehensive coverage for cats and dogs. Led by two full time veterinarians, their friendly and knowledgeable team focuses on individualized patient care with services including annual exams and wellness care, dentistry, surgery, diagnostics, end of life care, and more. Cole Veterinary Clinic offers onsite pet boarding for pet parents to have peace of mind knowing their animal is well cared for while they are away. Address

319 3rd Street S

Jacksonville Beach FL, 32250 Contact info

Call 904-853-6100 Website

http://coleveterinaryclinic.com/

Companion Animal Hospital of North Florida Companion Animal Hospital of North Florida is a full service small animal clinic offering routine veterinary care as well as onsite boarding and grooming services.This locally owned and operated clinic offers a wide range of services including wellness exams and preventive care, surgery, dentistry, diagnostics, specialty referrals, boarding, and grooming. New clients can receive their pet’s first exam for free and busy pet parents can take advantage of this hospital’s extended Saturday hours and enjoy easy access to their pet’s medical care through the hospital’s mobile PetDesk application. Address

6003 Philips Highway

Jacksonville, FL 32216 Contact info

Call 904-733-4080 Website

https://www.cahnf.com/